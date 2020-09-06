City of Baudette, Minn./Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF BAUDETTE COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Baudette, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at a meeting of the Council beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 14, 2020, to be held in the City Council Chambers locate at the 106 Main Street West in Baudette, Minnesota, concerning a proposal that the City abate all or a portion of property taxes levied by the City on the properties in the City with the following property identification numbers: 60-5007-080 The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the Property is estimated not to exceed $107,130 over 10 years. The City Council will consider the property tax abatement in connection with assisting with financing a portion of the renovations and other improvements to the property located at the above address. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing either orally or in writing or may file written comments with the City Clerk/Treasurer before the hearing. Publish September 2, 2020