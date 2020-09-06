Lake of the Woods (Minn.) Commissioner Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS AUGUST 13, 2020 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen and Ed Arnesen. Also present was: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Extension of Lease Agreement. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of July 28, 2020. SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $13,469.99, Commissioners Warrant’s $2,289.88, Commissioners Warrant’s $19,983.30. AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $90,757.30; Road & Bridge $40,413.59; County Development $200; Joint Ditch $1,952.50; Solid Waste $14,435.01; EDA $44.56. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 8/13/2020 For Payment 8/14/2020 Vendor Name Amount Arrowhead Library System 33,118.00 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 6,406.57 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 2,270.00 Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC 4,375.00 Holen Electric 5,582.50 Howard’s Oil Company 7,442.44 LOW Highway Dept 7,740.92 LOW School District–390 3,850.00 LOW Soil & Water Cons. Dist. 28,623.00 R & Q Trucking, Inc 3,090.00 Royal Tire Inc 3,200.40 Terry’s Tree Service 2,000.00 Walker Pipe & Supply 11,341.00 Woody’s Service 3,606.94 62 Payments less than 2000 25,156.19 Final Total: 147,802.96 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: July 29, 2020 for $40,931.42; July 29, 2020 for $1,877.80; August 4, 2020 for $302,611.25; August 4, 2020 for ($2,201.80), August 5, 2020 for $12,008.60. Wells Fargo Signature Card for MV Checking Account -Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Erik Tange, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Jaime Boretski-LaValla, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Connie Nesmith and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Jeffrey Hovde for account number 5502 effective 08/13/2020. Motion to Hire for Training-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson to hire Dawn Christianson to a temporary part-time (an average of five days per month) training position through June 2021 at $30.00 per hour. Extension of Lease Agreement-It was the consensus of the Board for the Extension/4-H office to move to a smaller room within Lake of the Woods School at a monthly rental rate of $250.00. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit Application #20-05CU for JRF Properties, LLC: Lots 1-6, Block 2, Marina Drive Estates, Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota – Parcel IDs# 19.70.02.010 through 19.70.02.060. Applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit as required by Section 401-D of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, to allow the operation of a commercial business consisting of a seasonal camping area/RV Park in a Commercial-Recreation District. The proposed project area is non-shoreland. Stromlund reviewed the findings of facts with the board and informed the board that the Planning Commission recommends approval with the following conditions: minimum lot size of 3,000 square feet per unit site, must meet density requirements, must meet Department of Health standards and if required, must obtain a stormwater permit from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). No correspondence was received from the public. Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit for JRF Properties, LLC with the following conditions: 1) Minimum lot size of 3,000 square feet per unit site. 2) Must meet density requirements. 3) Must meet Department of Health standards. 4) If required, must obtain a stormwater permit from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-Railroad Crossing Agreement Update County Engineer, AJ Pirkl, provided an update regarding railroad crossings after having talked through options with MnDOT and the Canadian National Railway. Highway Update-County Engineer, AJ Pirkl, provided a highway update. Pirkl talked with the new District 2 State Aid Engineer regarding the drainage issues on County Road 80 and he will continue to try and move that project forward. Landfill Update-County Engineer, AJ Pirkl, has not received an update from the MPCA. WILLIE WALLEYE FUND-City of Baudette Mayor, Rick Rone, provided an update on the Willie Walleye Fund Budget. The final payment of $10,000 from the County is to be used for landscaping. It was the consensus of the Board to continue with the last payment of $10,000 to complete the total donation of $30,000. DEPOT PRESERVATION ALLIANCE-Vince Ojard and Darcy Hansen provided an update regarding the Depot Preservation Alliance (DPA). Due to COVID-19 many events were cancelled and the DPA’s budget is short by $10,155. They had received $6,000 from the County for an outbuilding project, which they will not be completing this year. It was the consensus of the Board that the DPA could use the $6,000 donated by the County for the outbuilding project towards general budget needs. The Board will review the DPA’s budget information further during the CARES Act work sessions. HUMAN RESOURCES-Request to Advertise, Interview and Hire: Infectious Control/Custodian II-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve Human Resources to advertise, interview and hire a temporary (not more than 6 months) Infection Control/Custodian II. RECESS-The board went into recess at 9:53 a.m. and reconvened the meeting at 10:00 a.m. SHERIFF-Jail Administrator/E911 Corrections Officer Duties -It was the consensus of the Board to review the compensation request for two employees, who have taken on additional duties, at the budget meetings. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – RYAN ZEMEK-Tax Abatement Economic Development Director, Ryan Zemek, met with the Board regarding a tax abatement for Lake of the Woods Foods. Lake of the Woods Foods is planning an expansion and is looking for an economic development tax abatement. The Board will have a work session on the tax abatement for Lake of the Woods Foods on September 8, 2020 after the regular scheduled board meeting. RECESS-The board went into recess at 10:55 a.m. and reconvened the meeting at 11:00 a.m. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve Emergency Management Director, Jill Hasbargen Olson, to purchase two APX600 radios from Motorola Solutions Inc. at a total cost of $9,191.50. COVID-19-Update-Jill Hasbargen Olson, Emergency Management Director, said that she has been working with Kay M. Schell form CHI Lake Wood Health to provide COVID-19 information to First Responders. Hasbargen Olson also reminded the Board about Lake of the Woods School’s virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2020. CHI LakeWood Public Health Manager, Kay M. Schell, provided an update. Lake of the Woods County has four positive cases confirmed, a total of seven cases are possible. Last week 267 COVID-19 tests were completed in Lake of the Woods County. CHI LakeWood Health is doing COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays and providing same day results. Criteria for a COVID-19 test at CHI LakeWood Health is a known exposure to a positive case with contact for 15 minutes at closer than six feet and a doctor’s order is required. RECESS-With no further business before the Board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 11:22 a.m. Attest: August 25, 2020 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel Publish September 2, 2020