STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS (Minn.)

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS Court File: 39-CV-20-155 Case Type: Quiet Title Traditional Catholics of New Hampshire, Inc., a New Hampshire non-profit corporation, Plaintiff v. Mary E. Stine, Henry Stine as executor of the Estate of Mary E. Stine, C. Henry Stine, C.H. Stine, The Northeastern Ohio National Bank, Ashtabula Ohio, as Trustee of the Revocable Trust Established by C. Henry Stine dated October 18, 1973, Ameritrust Company of Northeastern Ohio, as Trustee Of the Revocable Trust Established by C. Henry Stine dated October 18, 1973, Key Trust Company of Ohio, f/k/a Society National Bank of Greater Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, UAW C. Henry Stine dated October 18, 1973, the unknown heirs, successors and assigns of the above defendants, and all persons unknown claiming any right, title, interest or estate in or lien upon the real property which is the subject of this action. Defendants SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: PETER VOGEL ROSENMEIER LAW OFFICE, LLC 210 2ND STREET NORTHEAST LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Lake of the Woods County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter (NW¼ SE¼); Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter (SW¼ SE¼); and Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (SE¼ SE¼) of Section Nineteen (19), Township One Hundred Fifty-nine (159), Range Thirty-five (35); and The Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter (SW¼ SW¼) of Section Twenty (20), Township 159, Range 35. ROSENMEIER LAW OFFICE, LLC Dated: 08/25/2020 PETER VOGEL (#113037) 210 SECOND STREET NE LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 (320) 632-5458 ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF Publish September 9, 16, 23, 2020