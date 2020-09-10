Badger man sentenced for second degree murder

On August 31, Badger man Angelo Oluf Borreson, 57, was sentenced to second degree murder in Roseau County District Court for fatally shooting Angela Marie Wynne, 51, of Badger.

According to court documents, Borreson will serve 180 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility for felony second degree murder without intent while committing a felony, a crime he pled guilty to back on July 6, 2020. He received credit for 244 days served.

Borreson committed this murder back on January 1, 2020.

Other charges were filed against Borreson, including that of felony second degree murder with intent not premeditated and felony assault in the second degree, and were dismissed. Outside the time to be served, Borreson also has to pay $210 in fees, to be taken from his prison earnings.

To see the complete story, read the September 9 issue of The Tribune in print or online.