Judith (Judy) Margaret Mans, 77

Judy Mans (Charlton), 77 of Williams, MN passed away quietly into the presence of her risen Lord on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the LakeWood Care Center in Baudette, MN.

She was born on January 29th, 1943 to William & Ellen Mary (Nellie) Charlton in Williams, MN the youngest of 9 children. Judy graduated & moved to the Twin Cites & while she was working at the Honeywell Company, she was set up on a blind date with the love of her life, Bud Mans. They were united in marriage on June 25th, 1966.

Judy & Bud moved back to Williams & together they raised her most proudest achievement, their 6 children. She was a very busy housewife until she went to work at Solvay Pharmaceuticals in Baudette, MN for 18 years until she retired in 2005. She enjoyed helping others, always had a smile & a wonderful laugh, flowers, gardening, reading, her cat (Suzie), cooking & baking, making cakes & decorating them (birthdays & weddings), canning her awesome pickles & salsa, she was the Ladies Aide President of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Williams, played the organ there for over 40 years, helped out with the Annual Fall Turkey Dinner (working with Kathy Pieper, setting up the yummy pumpkin desserts), helped out for many years with the Annual Potato Day Festivities & the Annual Back Home Days both in Williams. She always enjoyed visiting & having coffee with friends & family, especially with Jack & Janice Charlton.

Judy loved attending her children’s games (either she was at the gym, the rink or the field), concerts & anything else they were involved in, always running but above all loved her faith & family.

Her beloved Grandchildren always brought the greatest smile to her face & joy to her heart. She was a beloved wife & the greatest Mom in the world & a woman of great faith, prayer & love.

Mom, you earned your wings, fly high you are finally free. We will all love & miss you each & everyday. She’s looking down on us from heaven & her light will shine through the clouds when we look up at her. May she rest in peace. “Today & always we celebrate her life.”

God bless her memory & beautiful soul, you’ll be in our hearts forever.

Left to cherish Judy’s memory, her loving husband of 54 years, Bud; daughters: Renee Slater, Kathy (Kyle) Nielsen, Karla Mans, Pam (Darrell) Spencer; sons: Jeff (Caroline) Mans, Darren (Nathalia) Mans; her brothers Leo Charlton & Jack Charlton; her grandchildren: Jon Slater, Jacob Slater, Rachel Slater, Sarah Slater, Kylie Nielsen, Reece Nielsen, Devin Nielsen, Alex Spencer, Jack Spencer, Tanya Mans, Alyssa Mans; her great-grandchildren Carly Kompelien, Jordyn Samuelson & Blair Samuelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Ellen Mary (Nellie) Charlton; her brothers: Lawrence Charlton, Kenneth Charlton, Bill Charlton; her sisters: Helen Mary (Arnold) Baldwin, Lois (Roy) Forney & Joyce Charlton.

Visitation & a private service were held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN. And a mass Christian burial was held on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Williams, MN.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Foundation. Arrangements were made by Helgeson Funeral Homes of Baudette & Roseau & Warroad.