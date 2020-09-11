Wikstrom and Kraulik on November 3 ballot for District 1 County Commissioner

Three candidates filed for the District 1 County Commissioner postion— each on the August 11 primary ballot. Two candidates came away from the primary with the most votes and earned their way onto the November 3 general election ballot.

Incumbent Corey Wikstrom and non-incumbents Nathan Kraulik and Brian Anderson were on the primary ballot. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Kraulik led the primary with 88 votes (47.06 percent), followed by Wikstrom with 79 (42.25 percent), and Anderson with 20 (10.7 percent). Kraulik and Wikstrom earned their way onto the November 3 ballot.

According to the Kittson County website, the District 1 County Commissioner represents the Arveson and Pelan Townships and the City of Karlstad.

Both of the two District 1 County Commissioner candidates, Kraulik and Wikstrom, participated in a Q&A via email. To see their responses, printed verbatim, read the September 10 issue of the North Star News in print or online.