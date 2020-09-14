Leave a Comment

It is with profound sadness that the family of Harlan Verneal Leddige, born November 21, 1935, announce his peaceful passing on September 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Irene Leddige; his children Verneal (Kris) Leddige of Bothell, WA, Lynette (Mark) Dokken of Roseau, MN, Pamala (Steve) Haselrud of Roseau, MN, Duane (Alverda) Leddige of Badger, MN, Janice (Rodger) Brousseau of Badger, MN, Linda (Mike) Rositas of Badger, MN, Elizabeth (John) Stueber of Beltrami, MN; 20 grandchildren; 20 (plus one due in November) great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lucille Qualley of International Falls, MN, Gladys Halverson of Albany, OR; brother-in-law Ralph (Lois) Lewis of Birchdale, MN; and many other relatives in North Dakota and Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Nina (Johnson) Leddige; sister Clarice Lindgren (1980), brother Dean Leddige (1991), Donald Halverson (2008); brother-in-law Leonard Lewis; mother and father-in-law Alton and Mary Lewis; step-granddaughter Kelly Brousseau.

After marrying Irene (Lewis) on July 6, 1957, Harlan worked as a lumberjack for 12 years in many areas, including the Northwest Angle. He worked at Marvin Windows, and for Roger and Bob Welin welding skiis for Polairs. He started at Polaris Industries in 1979 as a production welder and in Quality Control, until retiring in 2003. He was also a life-long farmer and gardener. He had a love of music and was well-known for his accordion playing. He enjoyed spending time in his garden, fishing, reading Western books and doing puzzles. Blessed be his memory!

Graveside services were held 2 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Roselund Cemetery in Badger, MN; with a visitation the night prior.