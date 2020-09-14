Robert Edward Butler, 87

Robert Edward Butler age 87 of Wildomar, CA passed away August 14th, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Robert was born September 12th, 1932 in Williams, MN. He graduated with the class of 1949 from Willams High School. In July 1950 he joined the Air Force. He fought as a pilot in Korea. In July 1954 he was honorably discharged and left the Air Force earning The Good Conduct Medal, and The National Defense Service Medal.

After leaving the Air Force he spent many years working in the aircraft industry. He worked for Boeing, Grimes Manufacturing and North American Rockwell. Robert went back to work for Boeing in 1973 where he retired in 1995.

Robert married Peggy (Milledge) in 1967 in Urbana, Ohio where they had their daughter Kris in 1969. They moved to Florida where they had their son Robby in 1972.

In 1973 they moved to Edmunds, Washington where Robert went back to work for Boeing. A company transfer in 1978 moved them to Anaheim, California. Robert spent time with his family traveling across country in the summers to visit relatives. He loved to watch and coach his kids soccer games in his spare time.

Robert and Peggy settled in Wildomar, CA where they spent many happy years together in retirement. One of their passions while in retirement was breeding and showing, various breeds of dogs, Boxers, Bulldogs and Boston Terriers.

Robert had a rich, full life with many adventures. He loved telling stories, received with much delight by all his friends and family. No story was ever too old or repeated too often. He adored all four of his grandchildren, and much of his life revolved around time spent with them.

Robert will be forever loved and missed by wife Peggy, daughter Kris Lujano and his four grandchildren Veronica, Tyler, Keela, Alexandrea, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by his son Robby Butler, his parents Edythe and Joe Dice, Stepfather Art Butler, brother Richard Dice, sisters Ellen Dice, Norma Jean Shippey, Lexina Bruskas, Roberta Pedersen.

Service with Honors will be held October 6th, 2020 in CA at Riverside National Cemetery.