Colby R. Brunk, 20

A memorial service for Colby R. Brunk of Warroad, MN will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN, due to current MN Department of Health guidelines with Covid-19 this will be for close friends and family. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Colby Ray Brunk passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 20. Colby was born in Fort Morgan, CO on July 19, 2000 to Tyson Fleming and Shannon Brunk. He attended school in Brush, CO until he moved to Warroad, MN.

After high school Colby did a short stint in the Army National Guard. He recently moved to Blackduck, MN and started working at the golf course there as a bartender. Colby enjoyed music, video gaming, running cross-country and collecting knives and swords.

Colby is survived by his grandpa Gene Knutson; siblings Tyler (Kristine) Fish, Jayden Monteo, and Derrik Brunk; uncle Robert Brunk; aunts Gina Newport and Christy Brunk; cousins Jessica and Tom Ray, Jerrica Johanson, Travis Thompson, Desi Johanson, Jennessa Johanson, Hunter Thompson, Jared Brunk, and Devin Brunk; and numerous other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his grandmother; father; and twin brothers.