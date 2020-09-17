Walter Coninx, 88

Walter Coninx, age 88 of Baudette, MN passed away unexpectedly September 11, 2020 of unknown causes. His Family was by his side.

Walter was born July 19, 1932 in Argyle MN. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Effie Coninx (Menzel) and his grandson Andrew Gennes.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ida Coninx. After their marriage he started his career as a music director in Badger, MN, then Little Fork, MN, before settling with his family in Baudette. He leaves behind six children. Cynthia Gennes of Bemidji, Timothy Coninx of Baudette, Debra Giunta and her husband Anthony of Maplewood, Mike Coninx of Roosevelt, Carrie Volkert and her husband Tony, and Patrick Coninx of Inver Grove Heights; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Over the years Walt enjoyed the outdoors with his family hunting and fishing. He was a guide for many years at a local resort. His love of music was reflected in his conducting skills as he led the high school band to many first place Regional and State championships. Walter encouraged his students to excel in their music and many participated in the all-state band. He was always a patient teacher and proud of his students. Walter shared the bands talent at concerts for the community, pep bands that supported the local sporting events, and a marching band for the community on Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the NEA, MMEA and served as the Region two Arts Board member for many years. He enjoyed his retirement mentoring young musicians, training chipmunks to eat peanuts from his shirt pocket, reading, doing puzzles, whittling on diamond willow, picking blueberries, gardening, and keeping his wood pile ready for winter. Walter will be dearly missed by his family and the community he served.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette. The public is encouraged to leave online condolences at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com