Middle River to host 46th Annual Goose Festival, September 25, 26 and 27

The community of Middle River, Minn., announces its 46th Annual Goose Festival, to be held September 25, 26 and 27. This year’s theme is “Can’t Mask Our Pride”.

On Saturday, September 26, the Goose Festival Parade runs through town at 12:30 pm. To register a parade entry, please contact Tishara at 218-222-3928 or text 218-689-4076. The parade line up is at 10:30 am behind the Legacy Center and judging is from 11:30 am-12:00 pm. PLEASE COME EARLY.

You can purchase your Goose Fest button for $3.00 at any business in Middle River. The commemorative button provides free events and entry for prizes including cash prizes of $100, $200 and $300, and supports the Middle River Community Club, organizers of the festival. Official Goose Fest Clothing is available with all proceeds benefiting local charities and organizations. Also, Middle River Memorabilia is available for purchase at various locations. The Middle River History book is available at Young’s Store. Many food vendors will line downtown Middle River. There will be many crafts, flea markets and rummage sales throughout town. Come join in for all the festivities, contests, and entertainment at Middle River’s 46th Annual Goose Festival, “Can’t Mask Our Pride”.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: CDC Guidelines: Please don’t attend this event if you are feeling ill in any way. CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Please maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Wash hands frequently (handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available for hand hygiene). Face coverings recommended outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. Face coverings required indoors per Minnesota Executive Order 20-81. High touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently.

