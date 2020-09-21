Patti Kay Gardner, 65

Patti Kay Gardner was born on March 29, 1955, in St. Paul, MN, to Thomas and Verena (Mazzon) Gardner. She grew up in New Brighton, MN: Arlington Heights, IL; and East Grand Forks, MN; before moving to Lodi, CA, where she graduated from high school in 1973 and the attended Delta College in Stockton, CA.

Patti married Johnny Martens on November 30, 1974, in Lodi, CA. Patti worked for many years at East Side Winery and Robert Mondavi Winery in Lodi , CA, before becoming a full-time mother to their three sons. After Johnny’s retirement in 2017, Patti and Johnny moved to Sheridan, Montana, where they fell in love with the beautiful “big sky” land and people.

Patti died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home in Sheridan. A “celebration of life” will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ruby Valley Brewery in Sheridan, MT. All are welcome to attend.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Johnny, Sheridan, MT; eldest son Cody and wife Jen, sons J.T. and Hunter, Sheridan, MT; son Denver, Sheridan, MT; son Casey and wife Shawna and children Taytum, Jayden, Cade, and Canon of Lockeford, CA; and sisters Carole (Jerry) Williams of Albany, OR; and Linda (Tim) Hussey of Gallatin Gateway, MT; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patti will be remembered for her great love of people and animals. She had the ability to visit and get to know anyone and was affectionately known as “Chatty Patti.” She enjoyed camping, reading, and dancing. The greatest joys in her life, however, were her grandchildren. Patti, you will be forever missed!