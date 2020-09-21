School District 676 (Badger, Minn.) Proceedings

School District 676 Proceedings Badger, Minnesota Regular Meeting Monday, August 10, 2020 7:30 PM 1. Call to Order at 7:39 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1.4. Buildings & Grounds Update 2. Visitors Present via Zoom: Gretchen Lee, Shane Kilen, Ryan Bergeron, and Dan Carpenter Visitor Comments: None 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators ** New item 9.11 Sp Ed Para with Sign Language Skills ** 3.1. Schedule a COVID Return to Learn Meetings · Tuesday, August 18th at 7:30 p.m. for Covid Planning/Committee/Work Session · Monday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m. Special School Board Meeting 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the agenda for the August 10, 2020 Regular Board meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the minutes of the preceding Regular Board Meeting of Monday, July 13, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5.2. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Hauger to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #60327 through check #60453 for a total of $196,570.50 as listed. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Superintendent 7.1.a. Building and Grounds Update · Stripping and waxing floors almost complete. · The rubber flooring ordered for the locker rooms will be returned for a credit. The credit will go towards a new Gator Wall Mat. 7.1.b. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Summer Seminar which is still in progress is being attended virtually by Carol Rhen, Cari Dostal and Kevin Ricke. Meetings are scheduled for three Wednesdays from 6p.m to 8p.m via Zoom online beginning August 5th. 7.1.c. Hire recommendation for two different Long-Term Teacher Sub approved FMLA requests is Brienne Miller – Agenda Items 9.1 and 9.2 7.1.d. Recommendation to hire a regular AM and PM route Bus Driver position is Lynette Blawat contingent upon current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements – Agenda Item 9.4 7.1.e. Hire recommendation as a Long-Term Sub Type III Driver is Lynette Blawat contingent upon current CDL health card to cover newly formed route related to Safe Learning COVID Planning while finishing credentials to be a Bus Driver. Agenda Item 9.3 7.1.f. Badger School District Financial Audit 7.1.g. Affidavits of Candidacy for the School Board must be filed in the School District Office and $2 fee paid prior to 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. 7.1.h. Bread and Milk Bids for the 2020-2021 School Year – Agenda items 9.5 and 9.6 7.1.i. Still accepting Snow Removal Bid Requests · Badger Mayor Jim Rinde called and asked about combining efforts for snow removal. Storage could be provided for equipment and an employee could be shared. Superintendent Ricke indicated that the bid request could be amended and a new one could be formulated with the city. · Member Swenson said the school does not have much property that requires snow removal. Primarily the back parking lot and the side along the gym. The city should be doing the streets and not the Badger School in the first place. · Member Hauger felt that the city and the school should advertise together so that it is worth it for the company submitting the bid. 7.1.j. Joint Sport Billing · Member Hauger asked about Badger student participation as he was concerned that Badger was paying too much. It was confirmed by Member’s Isane and Swenson that the billing is based on 1/3 Badger and 2/3 Greenbush and Middle River. The Joint Sports Board went through joint sports participation for each school and determined this continued to be the best way as Greenbush/Middle River continues to have more student participation. We could also bill by student if there continues to be a concern. 7.1.k. Review of letter A and D of IV. Adoption of Policy within Policy #208 · Member Swenson referred to executive order 20-81 and asked if there needed to be a policy. Superintendent Ricke confirmed that there did need to be a policy according to MDE and MSBA. 7.1.l. Bus Driver Training Opportunity with Northland CTC and MN State Highway Patrol 8 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday, August 18 7.1.m. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report. 7.2. Dean of Students 7.2.a. Enrollment Projection if all students return (subject to change). A parent survey needs to be sent out to see how many plan to return to school or distance learn. 7.2.b. Minnesota State High School League Updates 7.2.c. Modified Open House planning in progress due to COVID 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to accept Cash Report through July 30, 2020 subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Approve hire for Long-Term Sub: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Christianson to approve hiring Brienne Miller as Health and Physical Education Long-Term Substitute Teacher contingent upon PELSB licensure permission for First Quarter of SY2020-2021 with a daily rate of pay based on salary schedule placement of Step 2, BA. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.2. Approve hire for Long-Term Sub: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve hiring Brienne Miller as Special Education Long-Term Substitute Teacher contingent upon PELSB licensure permission for October 26, 2020 to January 8, 2021 (subject to change) with a daily rate of pay based on salary schedule placement of Step 2, BA. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 9.3. Long-Term Type III Driver Sub: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to approve hiring Lynette Blawat as a Long-Term Type III Driver at Transportation Department’s miscellaneous duty rate of $15.00 per hour for at most 6 hours per school day contingent upon obtaining current CDL health card. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.4. Regular AM and PM Route Bus Driver: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve hiring Lynette Blawat as a regular route Bus Driver at $26.85 per hour for at least 4.75 per school day contingent upon obtaining current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.5. Award Bread Bid: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to award Bimbo Bakeries the Bread bid for the 2020-2021 academic year. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.6. Award Milk Bid: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to award Prairie View Land-O-Lakes the Milk bid for the 2020-2021 academic year. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.7. Set School Meal Prices: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve Adult Breakfast at $1.90 and Lunch meal price at $3.85 and no changes to student prices as listed. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.8. Special Election: Approve to adopt resolution calling for a Special Election renewing an expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization and an expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization: A motion made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve to adopt resolution related to determining the necessity of renewing an expiring Capital Projects Levy Authorization and an expiring Referendum Revenue Authorization and calling a Special Election and Referendum thereon. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 9.9. COVID Face Covering Policy: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the first reading of the 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.10. COVID Base Learning Model: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve In-Person Learning as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.11. Approve hire of Sp Ed Para with Sign Language Skills: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve hiring Sadie Petersen as Special Ed Paraprofessional with Sign Language Skills for 7.25 hours per day at $17.25 per hours (Step 15 on Uniform Step Rate of Pay Scale for Paraprofessionals. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None Abstained-Curt Hauger BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 10. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 9:26 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- September 14, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Board Work Session Monday, August 10, 2020 6:00 PM 1. Call to Order at 6:17 P.M. 1.1. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy SwensoAttended Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, and Carol Rhen2. Review and Discuss Proposal for Adoption of Base Learning Model for the 2020-2021 School Year and other COVID-19 Related Matters 3. Adjourn-Not complete, board work session ended without a motion to adjourn. A motion was made by Member ______, second by Member _______________ to adjourn the meeting at ____ P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Board Work Session Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:00 PM 1. Call to Order at 8:00 PM 1.1. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. Attended Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, and Carol Rhen 1.2. Administration: Kevin Ricke Attended Via Zoom: Stacey Warne and Shena Brandt 1.3. Visitors Present Via Zoom: Striker Hasson, Becky Dostal, Candice Langaas, Tom Dostal, Carol Ricke, Gretchen Lee, John Burkel, Jennifer Sanden, Kaydell Majer, Kelly Grahn, Lisa Erickson, Mary Langaas, Chad and Erin Przekwas, Roger and Jodie Davy, Ryan Bergeron, Sara Olson, Shannon Dostal, Stacey Warne, Tara Wiskow, Jeremy Schmdgal, Heidi Warne, 1.4. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 2. Advisory Committee to the COVID Incident Command Team for the 2020-2021 School at Badger ISD 676 3. Review of Return to Learn Plan DRAFT Framework for Badger ISD 676 4. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Hauger, second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 9:15 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Special Meeting Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:30 PM 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Attended Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, and Carol Rhen 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee and Striker Hasson 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the August 18, 2020 Special Board meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 5. Communications 5.1. Superintendent 5.1.a. Review of letter A and D of IV. Adoption of Policy within Policy #208 5.1.b. Participants that attended today’s Tuesday August 18th at Bus Driver Training through Northland CTC and MN State Highway Patrol at Red Lake Falls 5.1.c. MSHSL Fall Approved Training Season – See attachment 6. Proposed Resolutions 6.1. Accept Paraprofessional Resignation: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to accept resignation from Sue Smith, 2-days per week shared-time Elementary Paraprofessional. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 6.2. Accept Paraprofessional Resignation: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to accept resignation from Ashley Quaife, Elementary Special Education Paraprofessional. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 6.3. Approve Advertising for Elementary Special Education Paraprofessional: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve advertising for a 7.25 hours per school day Special Education Elementary Paraprofessional. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 6.4. School Board Election: Approve to adopt resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling for the School District general election. A motion made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve to adopt the resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the School District general election thereon. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 6.5. Revised Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the first reading of the Policy #522 Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 7. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Swenson to adjourn the meeting at 7:58 PM. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Special School Board Meeting Monday, August 24, 2020 7:30 PM 1. Call to Order at 7:33 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Attended via zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, and Carol Rhen 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke Attended Via Zoom: Stacy Warne and Shena Brandt 2. Visitors Present: Dan Carpenter, Gretchen Lee, Striker Hasson, Kelly Grahn, and Ryan Bergeron. 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators: Consider to approve advertising to hire a COVID Two-Person Part-Time Disinfecting Classroom Spray (Fogger) Team on school nights only when school is in-session during September through May during the 2020-2021 school year. Estimate 3 paid hours each per hire. The Board later made a motion to hire one-part-time disinfecting classroom cleaner. 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the August 24, 2020 Special Board meeting as presented/amended. Add 6.6 part-time cleaner position. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Communications 5.1. Superintendent 5.1.a. Recommendation to approve leave request form and instructions to be used if necessary related to compliance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA) – Agenda Item 6.1 5.1.b. Recommendation to hire a morning-only regular AM route Bus Driver position is Jeff Howell contingent upon current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements – Agenda Item 6.2 5.1.c. Recommendation to hire an afterschool-only regular PM route Bus Driver position is Tim Berger contingent upon current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements – Agenda Item 6.3 5.1.d. Draft of Fact Sheet for Operating & Capital Projects Referendum related to questions on the November 3, 2020 Ballot – please see attachment 5.1.e. Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Allocation is $52,242 for Badger. Application due October 1 and need to expend by December 30 – please refer to informational attachment Re-Cap of COVID Planning Days since Executive Order issued on July 30- please view attachment 5.1.f. Review and recommendation to post Return to Learn Plan Framework on Badger School website – Agenda item 6.5 6. Proposed Resolutions 6.1. Approve Leave Request Form: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the adoption of the Badger Leave Request Form to be used if necessary related to compliance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and Emergency Family And Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA). Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.2. Regular Morning-Only AM Route Bus Driver: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to approve hiring Jeff Howell as a Regular Morning-Only AM Route Bus Driver at $26.85 per hour for at least 2.5 per school day contingent upon obtaining current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.3. Regular Afterschool-Only PM Route Bus Driver: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal to approve hiring Tim Berger as a Regular Afterschool-Only PM Route Bus Driver at $26.85 per hour for at least 2.5 per school day contingent upon obtaining current CDL health card and the appropriate MN Bus Driver endorsements. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None Abstained-Jeramy Swenson BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.4. COVID Face Covering Policy: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the second reading and adoption of the 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.5. Return to Learn Plan Framework: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Christianson to approve posting the Return to Learn Plan Framework as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6.6 A motion was made by Member Hauger to approve advertising to hire a Covid Part- Time Disinfecting Cleaner, seconded by Member Dostal. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote 7. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 9:21 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- September 14, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (September 23, 2020)