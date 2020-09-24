Court File/Michael James Culliton, Plaintiff vs. Oscar Clementson

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: 14. Other Civil Court File No. 39-CV-20-170 Michael James Culliton, Plaintiff vs. Oscar Clementson, and unknown heirs of Oscar Clementson; Stella Erdman, and the unknown heirs of Stella Erdman; Helen Montague and the unknown heirs of Helen Montague; Lorraine Clementson, and the unknown heirs of Lorraine Clementson; Conrad Clementson; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of Court, a response to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, within twenty (20) days after service of the Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief requested herein. And you are hereby notified that the object of said action, among other things, is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described, claimed to have been absolutely forfeited to the state for delinquent taxes, and to obtain the issuance to the persons entitled thereto of new certificates of title to any such lands which have been registered, and that such action affects the following described lands situated in the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota: The South 400 feet of Government Lot 2, Section 12, Township 160 North, Range 30 West. Dated this 14th day of September 2020. ANDERSON LAW OFFICES, P.A. Chelsea E. Nelson – #0398296 Attorney for the Plaintiff 115 Roberts Ave. NE PO Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Phone: (218) 386-1040 Publish September 23, 30, October 7, 2020