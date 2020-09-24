Lake of the Woods Economic Development Authority, Baudette MINNESOTA/Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING APPLICATION TO MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FOR MINNESOTA INVESTMENT FUND PROGRAM GRANT Lake of the Woods Economic Development Authority, Baudette MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the Lake of the Woods Economic Development Authority (EDA) will meet at Lake of the Woods County Government Center, 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN 56623 on Wednesday October 7th, 2020, at 6pm to hold a public hearing concerning the submittal of an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for a grant under the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program. The EDA is requesting approximately $200,000 to assist with the establishment of Lake of the Woods Distillery on Main Street in Baudette, MN. The funds will be used for the creation of jobs. All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposal will be heard at this meeting. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments must be received by October 5, 2020 at 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN 56623 This notice is given pursuant to the petition of Lake of the Woods Distillery. Questions or information on how to attend via phone or web can be requested from Economic Development Director Ryan Zemek telephone (218)333-6541 [email protected] Dated: September 1, 2020 Ryan Zemek EDA Director Publish September 23, 30, 2020