Lake of the Woods (Minn.) County/Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room pursuant MN Statute 469.1813 Abatements. The County Board of Commissioners will be reviewing a proposal requesting an abatement for all or a portion of property taxes levied by the Lake of the Woods County on the property in the City of Baudette with the following property identification number—60-5007-080. The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the County on the Property is estimated not to exceed $42,175 over 5 years. The County Board will consider the property tax abatement in connection with assisting with financing a portion of the renovations and other improvements to the property located at the above address. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing either orally or may file written comments before the hearing to the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, 206 8th Ave, SE, Suite 260, Baudette, MN 56623. PLEASE NOTE, due to COVID-19, the public hearing may be conducted via telephone or other electronic means as allowed under Minnesota Statutes, Section 13D.021. Information to attend by web or phone: https://lotw20.my.webex.com/join/peder_h or Dial In: 1-408-418-9388, Access Code: 627433446. Publish September 23, 30, 2020