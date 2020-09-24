Lake of the Woods(Minn.) Public Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE AMENDMENT TO LODGING TAX ORDINANCE ADMINISTRATION OF LODGING TAX NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on October 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room pursuant to MN Stat. § 415.19 Notice of Proposed Ordinance. The County Board of Commissioners will be reviewing the Administration of Lodging Tax to be conducted by the Minnesota Department of Revenue; and will hear any person wishing to be heard regarding the subject of the Administration.