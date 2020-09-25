Border Bank donates to new Gator Football Scoreboard

Last fall, the scoreboard at Rocket Field, home of the Gator Football team, experienced a “major malfunction” thanks to some shorted out parts, Badger Dean of Students Stacey Warne explained.

Speaking with Border Bank President Christine Modahl last winter, the school asked her if Border Bank would be interested in sponsoring or donating to the purchase of a new scoreboard. The school received word last month that the Border Bank locations in Badger, Greenbush, and Middle River would help fund that new scoreboard— in the form of a $9,000 donation, including $4,500 in fiscal year 2020 and $4,500 in fiscal year 2021.

“Their donation will help us take (out) the vast majority of the cost of the scoreboard,” Warne said at the Badger School Board September 14 meeting. “And we’re very appreciative of their generosity and their continued support of our athletic programs and school programs.”

The plan is to get this scoreboard installed this fall and in time for spring football. This announcement came before schools across the state learned that football and volleyball seasons will restart in the fall.

A stipulation with the bank donation is that it has a piece of advertising mounted on the scoreboard.

“I think that’s pretty much the least we can do for the generosity,” Warne said.

Asked by board member Curt Hauger, Warne said that to his knowledge the board had not approved the purchasing of a new scoreboard and that a scoreboard had not been brought to the board. Warne added how a final decision has not yet been made on a scoreboard option, but a scoreboard would cost about $11,000, not including any installation or electrical work costs.

“It’s something the board should be talking about,” Hauger said.

