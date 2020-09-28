James Edward Palm, 96

James Edward Palm was born on August 27, 1924 in International Falls, MN to Simon and Ruth (Dahlberg) Palm. He passed away on September 26, 2020 while in hospice care in Littlefork Nursing Home in Littlefork, MN. He lived in his own home in Loman until two weeks prior to his death.

Jim graduated from Indus High School in 1942. He entered the United States Army-Air Corp after graduation where he served as a navigator on the B-17. He achieved the rank of 2nd lieutenant and was honorably discharged in 1945. Following military service, he studied accounting at the University of Minnesota for two years.

Jim had many jobs over the years starting as a company clerk at a couple of the large logging camps in the area. He worked in construction at Elmdorf Air Force Base in Alaska. He was a machinist at Mando/Boise Cascade. Over the years he worked independently as a logger. When sales tax was first introduced in Minnesota, he went to St. Paul to test and became a sales tax examiner. For a short time he worked at U.S. Customs in International Falls. At his wife’s urging, he took the civil service test and qualified to become a deputy sheriff for Koochiching County in 1968 until 1974. He was elected to the office of Koochiching County Recorder in 1974 and served until his retirement in 1986.

He served as a director for North Star Electric for 16 years where he was known for his careful and thoughtful consideration of issues.

Jim and Arlysse (Johnson) were married December 28th, 1951. He lived most of his life in Loman, MN. He was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Loman. During that time he served in various leadership roles and always loved his church and church family.

He is survived by Arlysse, his wife of 68 years, and their four children: James (Francesca), Jerry (Gleora), Janet (Gary) Hasbargen, and Jeff (Sue) Palm. He had eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Ruth Palm, and his brother John. He was also preceded by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clara and Fred Johnson, his two brothers-in-law and their wives, Bill and Margaret and Raymond and Borghild Johnson and by his niece Gail Johnson.

Jim enjoyed fishing at Simon’s Point at the confluence of the Rainy and Black Rivers and being outdoors. He was an avid reader, especially enjoying history. He could always recommend a book! He enjoyed traveling both in the US and in Europe. He enjoyed hearing of the activities of his children and grandchildren and was quick to tell them how proud he was of them. He was a steward of the land which was evident in his work with a group advising the government on development of a management plan for the Rainy/Rapid Rivers watershed. In recent years he worked toward cleaning up the rock piles and remnant pilings from the log drives at the mouth of the Black River at Simon’s Point.

Graveside services will be open to all and will be at Riverside Cemetery in Loman on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 PM. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church of Loman are preferred.

