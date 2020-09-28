Wayne Earl Juhl, 94

Wayne Earl Juhl was born on May 28, 1926 in Bowesmont, ND to Henry and Christina (Berthelsen) Juhl. He attended grade school in a one-room school in Fleece, N.D. He went to high school at Sheyenne River Academy in Harvey, N.D., and LaSierra Academy in Riverside, Calif., where he graduated. He went on to complete one semester at Union College in Lincoln, Neb. Wayne purchased his first truck at the age of 20 and used it for hauling corn, potatoes, and fish. He married Lindell Lehmann on June 7, 1948 in McClusky, N.D. They spent the summer custom combining from Kansas to North Dakota. They moved to Greenbush, Minn., in 1949 where they farmed and raised their children. He built a self-propelled grain auger, many self-propelled rock pickers, and a dozer blade for wheel tractors. He served for many years as the Roseau County Commissioner of the Fifth District, and for several of those years he was Chairman of the Board.

Wayne and Lindell enjoyed many short-term mission trips around the world building schools, homes, and churches. Some of the places they traveled were India, Honduras, Russia, Chile, and the Caribbean Islands.

He is survived by son Michael Juhl of Greenbush, Minn; daughter Lynda (Brooks) Burnsed of Loma Linda, Calif; son Lewellyn (Karen) Juhl of Plant City, Fla; daughter Debee (Randy) Givens of Ridge Field, Wash; son Ivan (Jolene) Juhl of Greenbush, Minn; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister Gladys Biloff of Milton Freewater, Ore; brother Ray Juhl of Middle River, Minn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lindell, and his brothers Vernon, Melvin, Lester, Kenneth, Ralph, and Howard.

A family graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2020 at Bowesmont Cemetery in Bowesmont, N.D.

Memorials are preferred to – Marnatha Volunteers International or Greenbush LifeCare Medical Center and can be mailed to Collins Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 213, Greenbush, MN. 56726.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.