Cheryl Ann Reese, 74, of Mentor, MN, passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, while surrounded by family on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Norman Lutheran Cemetery, Bear Park, Norman County, MN, 4385 Norman County Rd 7, Gary, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask.

