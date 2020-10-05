Cheryl Ann Reese, 74, of Mentor MN, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt was called to her eternal resting place surrounded by family on September 27, 2020, while at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. She entered this world on October 24, 1945 in Burlington, VT, born to Warren and Elsie Miller.

She attended East Grand Forks High School. After graduation she worked at the Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce. She then went to Cosmetology School in Thief River Falls, MN. While she was attending school she worked as a waitress at Valley Truck Stop where she met Matthew Reese. She married the love of her life, Matthew, on May 29, 1965, in Thief River Falls, MN. At the beginning of their lives together they lived in Hendrum, East Grand Forks, and Oslo, MN. In the spring of 1984, they moved to Mentor, MN, where they have made their home for the last 36 years, loving the country life. For six years she worked at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN.

Cheryl loved spending time with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy! In the early years of their marriage they would spend time traveling to many states. Camping was one of her favorite things to do, from pitching a tent to swimming in the lake. She enjoyed taking care of their many horses, sewing, quilting, crocheting, playing cards, games and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Reese; sons, Tony and Mitch Reese, daughter, Lindi (Jon) Christianson; seven grandchildren, Johnathon, Becca Reese, Mitchell Reese, Scott (Nicki) Reese, Adam (Carly) Reese, Kyle Reese and Cole Christianson; five great-grandchildren, Arianna, Maverick, Carson, Carter and Gabriella; brothers, Rod (Joanie) Miller and Garry (Laurie) Miller; sister, Becky (Roger) Reese, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Louis and Etta Miller, and Helmer and Emily Larson; parents, Warren and Elsie Miller; and grandson, Cody Christianson.

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Norman Lutheran Cemetery, Bear Park, Norman County, MN, 4385 Norman County Rd 7, Gary, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask.

Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.eriksonvikfh.com

Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home

Fertile, Minnesota