School District 2683 (Greenbush, Minn.) Proceedings

Greenbush Middle River School Independent School District 2683 Regular Meeting August 17, 2020 7:30 PM School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:33 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandona Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Cheryl Hirst, Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund, Mara Gust, Brittany Hasson-Burkel, Mark Stromsodt, Brandon Ignaszewski, Kelsey Grinsteiner, Mary Anderson, Ryan Bergeron 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the agenda of the August 17, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 6. Minutes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding Special meeting of August 6, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding Special Work Session meeting of July 29, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes A motion was made by Caqrrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding Special Meeting of July 20, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 7. Business Services 7.1 A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #37449 through #37501 for a total of $141,866.21 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated July 6, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 7.2 Treasurer’s Report 7.3 Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 8.1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Allison Harder to accept the following donations: Anonymous donation to pay for school lunch accounts in arrears .. $1,000.00 City of Greenbush donation to FCCLA for service contract for picking up debris from the 4th of July community event……………………………… $250.00 Central Boiler made a donation of 30 water bottles for students in need HELPP Inc. donation to pay for school lunch accounts in arrears $1,000.00 Help Ease Local People’s Pain (HELPP) is based out of Warroad. HELPP, Inc is a non-profit organization based in Warroad. It was formed to meet emergency financial needs in the Roseau and Lake of the Woods Counties. 9. Old Business 9.1 Resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the school district general election Three seats on the GMR School Board are up for election during the November 3, 2020 General Election. (see attached). The filing period was from July 28 through August 11, 2020. As per election law, the Board must pass a resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the school district general election. Member Carrie Jo Howard introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND CALLING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, State of Minnesota as follows: 1. It is necessary for the school district to hold its general election for the purpose of electing three school board members for terms of four (4) years each. The clerk shall include on the ballot the names of the individuals who file or have filed affidavits of candidacy during the period established for filing such affidavits, as though they had been included by name in this resolution. The clerk shall not include on the ballot the names of individuals who file timely affidavits of withdrawal in the manner specified by law. (2) The general election is hereby called and elected to be held in conjunction with the state general election on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020. (3) Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for this general election are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district and which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as for the state general election. 4. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said general election to be provided to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of said election. The notice shall include the date of said general election and the office or offices to be voted on at said general election. Any notice given prior to the date of the adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said general election to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days before the date of said general election. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least four (4) days before the date of said general election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in each polling place on Election Day. The sample ballot shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot. The sample ballot for a polling place must reflect the offices, candidates and rotation sequence on the ballots used in that polling place. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said general election to be published in the official newspaper of the school district for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of said election. The notice of election so posted and published shall state the offices to be filled set forth in the form of ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place. The clerk is authorized and directed to cause the rules and instructions for use of the optical scan voting system to be posted in each polling place on Election Day. 5. The clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this election, and generally to cooperate with election authorities conducting other elections on that date. The clerk and members of the administration are authorized and directed to take such actions as may be necessary to coordinate this election with those other elections, including entering into agreements or understandings with appropriate election officials regarding preparation and distribution of ballots, election administration and cost sharing. 6. The clerk is further authorized and directed to cause or to cooperate with the proper election officials to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form, color and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate an optical scan voting system. General Election Ballot Independent School District No. 2683 Greenbush Middle River School District November 3, 2020 Instructions to Voters: To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this: School Board Member Vote for Up to Three Laurie Stromsodt Joseph Melby Brandon Kuznia Brandon Ignaszewski _______ write-in, if any _________________ write-in, if any _________________ write-in, if any Optical scan ballots must be printed in black ink on white material, except that marks to be read by the automatic tabulating equipment may be printed in another color ink. The name of the precinct and machine-readable identification must be printed on each ballot. Voting instructions must be printed at the top of the ballot on each side that includes ballot information. The instructions must include an illustration of the proper mark to be used to indicate a vote. Lines for initials of at least two election judges must be printed on one side of the ballot so that the judges’ initials are visible when the ballots are enclosed in a secrecy sleeve. 7. The name of each candidate for office at this election shall be rotated with the names of the other candidates for the same office in the manner specified in Minnesota law. 8. If the school district will be contracting to print the ballots for this election, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to prepare instructions to the printer for layout of the ballot. Before a contract in excess of $1,000 is awarded for printing ballots, the printer shall, if requested by the election official, furnish, in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 204D.04, a sufficient bond, letter of credit, or certified check acceptable to the clerk in an amount not less than $1,000 conditioned on printing the ballots in conformity with the Minnesota election law and the instructions delivered. The clerk shall set the amount of the bond, letter of credit, or certified check in an amount equal to the value of the purchase. 9. The individuals designated as judges for the state general election shall act as election judges for this election at the various polling places and shall conduct said election in the manner described by law. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast and submit them to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. The general election must be canvassed between the third and the tenth day following the general election. 10. The School District clerk shall make all Campaign Financial Reports required to be filed with the school district under Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02, available on the school district’s website. The clerk must post the report on the school district’s website as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the receipt of the report. The school district must make a report available on the school district’s website for four years from the date the report was posted to the website. The clerk must also provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of the website where reports are made available. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Kurt Stenberg and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Laurie Stromsodt, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, and Allison Harder and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 10. New Business: 10.1. GMR Staffing for 2020-2021 New Industrial Technology Teacher – Mr. John Moore New 5th Grade Teacher – Mrs. Robin Waage New Special Education Teacher – Mrs. Karis Musker New Music Teacher – Mrs. Melina Helle 10.1.a. Board approval of resignation of Para Professional A Motion was made by Joe Melby, and seconded by Allison Harder to approve the resignation of para professional Mrs. Leslie Sondreal. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.1.b. Board approval of resignation of Para Professional A Motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the resignation of para professional Ms. Hayley Olson. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.2 Board approval of COVID-19 Face Covering Policy (Optional Policy) The Minnesota Department of Education’s Safe Learning Plan (July 2020) states that a masking policy is required for in-person and hybrid learning for the 2020-2021 school year. MDE clarified that compliance with Executive Order 20-81 is required and that adoption of a formal school district policy is optional. School districts are not required to adopt a new policy, though they may do so if they choose. The MSBA model policy echoes the Executive Order’s requirements for employees, students, and other persons (including visitors, guests, contractors, etc.) present on school property to wear face coverings in classrooms, preschool, child care settings and other indoor areas, as well as outdoor areas where a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained between persons, in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby to approve MSBA model policy 808: COVID-19 Face Covering Policy. Roll Call Vote: : Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.3.Board adoption of revised Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process Policy as recommended by the MN School Boards Association. On May 6, 2020, the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), released the long-awaited final rule amending Title IX regulations at 34 C.F.R. Part 106. These regulations, which go into effect on August 14, 2020, are the first Title IX regulations applicable to sexual harassment and are applicable to complaints by both school district students and employees. The extensive regulations will require districts to revise their policies and procedures with respect to sexual harassment and ensure that administration and staff are trained on the new requirements. The timing of the Title IX changes has created substantial reaction. The National School Boards Association (NSBA) submitted a detailed letter to the U.S. Department of Education requesting it delay the implementation date. NSBA’s letter notes concerns expressed by member state associations and COSA attorneys “that absent an extension of the effective date, the three-month implementation timeframe unduly burdens public school systems at an unprecedented time. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, school districts are grappling with novel operational challenges as they work to reopen schools safely in the fall. Consistent with state and national expectations, the sole priority for most school districts is to reopen schools safely for direct instruction. By requiring full compliance with the drastically amended Title IX Rule by August 14, 2020, the Department is forcing schools to redirect significant time and attention from more imminent health and safety concerns.” As of August 13, MSBA has not received word whether the U.S. Department of Education planned to delay implementation. School districts must comply with the Final Rule beginning on August 14. Accordingly, school districts are encouraged to adopt the policy in a reasonable timeframe in light of school reopening and other critically important challenges that they face. However, districts should not wait until the policy is adopted to begin complying with the policy. Each school district should identify the individuals who will serve as the district’s Title IX Personnel and secure appropriate training for them reasonably soon, and if a school district learns of sexual harassment allegations on or after August 14, 2020, the district’s response should adhere to the policy even if issue arises before the policy has been adopted by the school district. The Title IX Policy recommended by MSBA is attached. Key provisions of the Department of Education’s new Title IX regulation: (source: U.S. Dept. of Education) · Defines sexual harassment to include sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex · Provides a consistent, legally sound framework on which survivors, the accused, and schools can rely · Requires schools to offer clear, accessible options for any person to report sexual harassment · Empowers survivors to make decisions about how a school responds to incidents of sexual harassment · Requires schools to offer survivors supportive measures, such as class or dorm reassignments or no-contact orders · Protects K-12 students by requiring elementary and secondary schools to respond promptly when any school employee has notice of sexual harassment · Holds colleges responsible for off-campus sexual harassment at houses owned or under the control of school-sanctioned fraternities and sororities · Restores fairness on college and university campuses by upholding a student’s right to written notice of allegations, the right to an advisor, and the right to submit, cross-examine, and challenge evidence at a live hearing · Shields survivors from having to come face-to-face with the accused during a hearing and from answering questions posed personally by the accused · Requires schools to select one of two standards of evidence, the preponderance of the evidence standard or the clear and convincing evidence standard, and to apply the selected standard evenly to proceedings for all students and employees, including faculty · Provides “rape shield” protections and ensures survivors are not required to divulge any medical, psychological, or similar privileged records · Requires schools to offer an equal right of appeal for both parties to a Title IX proceeding · Gives schools flexibility to use technology to conduct Title IX investigations and hearings remotely · Protects students and faculty by prohibiting schools from using Title IX in a manner that deprives students and faculty of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment A motion was made by Joe Melby seconded by Allison Harder to approve MSBA model policy 522: Title IX Nondiscrimination Policy Grievance Procedure & Process Policy. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.4.Resolution for Adopting a Base Learning Model for 2020-21 School Year Member Joe Melby introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: Resolution Relating to Adoption of Base Learning Model for the 2020-2021 School Year and Other COVID-19 Related Matters WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District 2683 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-01, which declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, on July 30, 2020, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-82 and the Safe Learning Plan for 2020-2021 (the “Safe Learning Plan”), which set forth five Learning Models (in-person learning for all, in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students, hybrid learning for all students, hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students, and distance learning) and authorized all school districts in the State of Minnesota to select and implement an appropriate base Learning Model in accordance with, and subject to, the Safe Learning Plan; and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding the available Learning Models, the current MDE and MDH requirements for each, and other relevant information; and WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that K-12 in-person learning will be the base Learning Model to be implemented at the commencement of the 2020-2021 school year. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 as follows: Section 1: The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following base Learning Model to open the 2020-2021 school year: [INSERT DESCRIPTION OF LEARNING PLAN TO BE ADOPTED – NOTE: School Districts may wish to consider designating a district-wide Learning Plan or separate building-specific plans in recognition of the possibility that school buildings may be located in different counties where the localized health data may vary]. Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement a different Learning Model for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of a different Learning Model is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve the implementation. The Learning Model selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement a different Learning Model. Section 3: The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Kurt Stenberg and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 10.5.Schedule date for School Board meeting which includes approval of Final 2020 Pay 2021 School Tax levy A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Allison Harderto schedule a Truth-in-Taxation Hearing (Agenda item) during the Regular Board Meeting on December 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the School Cafeteria during which the Board will address and approve the Final 2020 Pay 2021 School Tax levy as an Agenda item. Roll Call vote: : Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.6. Price increase for School Meals as required by the National School Lunch Program GMR does not charge for the Full cost of student meals; Options for School Meal pricing in 2020-2021 as defined by Child Nutrition Services within the MN Dept. of Education: GMR must increase its school meal prices to the full amount; or GMR must increase its school meal prices to a 10 cent maximum. Adult meal prices are determined by the MDE (not school lunch program). A Motion was made by Joe Melby and seconded by Allison Harder to increase school meal prices by 10 cents. Roll Call vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.7.Due to Covid-19, Board approval to suspend the following programs/activities/events which have been a part of school life in the GMR School. Program / Activity / Event to be suspended: (1) Before school “Open House” – Reason: Reduce visitors to school (2) Non-essential visitors to school – Reason: Reduce visitors to school (3) Open Lunch (12th grade) – Reason: Reduce exposure outside of school during the school day (4) Eliminate Pre-Payment of School Meals – Reason: Uncertainty of when school will be in session in 2020-2021 (5) Suspend Fall Musical – Avoid congregating (play practice, back stage, shared microphones, etc.) and visitors to school (public performance) A Motion was made by Shane Kilen and seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to suspend the traditional before school Open House, suspend non-essential visitors to school, suspended Open Lunch for 12 grade students, eliminate pre-pay of school meals for the 2020-2021 school year and suspend the Fall Musical. Roll Call vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Tax Credit for School Supplies b. Public information efforts relating to Special Ballot question for an operating referendum as a part of the November 3, 2020 General Election c. Report on Joint Sports Sharing 12. Adjournment (October 7, 2020)