Cynthia Louise Welin, 61

Cynthia Louise Welin, age 61 of Roosevelt, MN passed away Sunday, October 4th at her home surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle against cancer. Cindy was born April 1st, 1959 in Roseau, MN to Robert and Judith (Brandli) Palm. She attended school in Roseau until 3rd grade when they moved to Warroad, where she graduated from high school in 1977.

Cindy married Dale Welin on June 24, 1976 in Sisseton, South Dakota. They made their home in Warroad, MN until 1987, when they moved to rural Roosevelt where they raised their 4 children: Thomas, Abby, Deriek, and Katie.

When the children were young, Cindy was a loving stay at home mom. After the kids entered school, she worked for Christian Brothers for over 15 years. In April 1999, she began working at Marvin Windows, where she recently was recognized for her 20 years of service. Over the years, Cindy made many good friends at Marvin’s. She was known for being a skilled worker, who had a great sense of humor, a listening ear, and a warm heart for all those around her.

Cindy enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She had a vast knowledge of horticulture and could identify any plant. Cindy was a member of the Williams Garden Club for many years. She was a wonderful cook. She had many delicious creations that were enjoyed by her family, guests and many neighborhood kids. Cindy also enjoyed campfires, music, and dancing.

Above all Cindy loved her family and would do anything for them. Everyone enjoyed weekly visits home to see “Mama” to enjoy her company, cooking, share a story, or get advice. She really was overjoyed to be a grandma and couldn’t get enough of her three grandsons.

Cindy will be greatly missed by her husband: Dale Welin of Roosevelt, her children: Thomas of Williams, MN, Abby (Kurt) Kocurek of Roosevelt, MN, Deriek (Jana) of Williams, MN, and Katie (Travis) of Swift, MN. Grandsons: Grant, Carter, and Colton. Siblings: Robbie (Shirley) Palm of Warroad, MN, David (Jen) Palm of Roosevelt, MN, Kathy (Brent) Welin of Roseau, MN and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Judy Palm, and infant sister Joann.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM at America Cemetery south of Warroad. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com