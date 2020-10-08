Katherine Elizabeth “Katie” Krueth

Katherine Elizabeth Krueth, “Katie”, 96 of Kelliher, MN died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Cornerstone Residence in Kelliher, MN.

Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Kelliher, MN with Rev. Anne Meredith officiating. Family and friends will then gather to share memories at the Kelliher Community Center at 1:00 PM on Oct. 17th following graveside services.

Katie was born on January 10, 1924 in Saum MN, the daughter of Arthur and Jennie (Rynda) Hanks. She grew up on a farm in Saum with three brothers and went to the Saum School through the 8th grade. She quit school to work on the farm. She got a job working for the Florhaugs babysitting and cleaning which she enjoyed very much. She married Luke Shannon before he left for active duty service in WWII. He was shot down over the Baltic Sea six months later. She then married Herman Krueth and they had three children. They moved to Grand Rapids, bought 80 acres of land on Pickerel Lake, 15 miles north of Grand Rapids, MN. There they rented cabins to hunter, raised pigs, chickens, gardened and raise their three children. Katie also worked for Beatrice Joyce at the Joyce Estate, just a few miles from her home, as a housekeeper. She cleaned Dr. Evensta’s home as well as Dr. Bonner’s home and Eye clinic, all in Grand Rapids, MN. She divorced and moved back to Kelliher. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #470, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the Saum Community Club and the Gold Star Wives of America. She was honored at the Kelliher Firemen’s Ball for attending almost 40 years in a row before her health started to decline. Katie lived to dance and enjoyed listening to old time bands. She moved into the Cornerstone Residence in the Fall of 2011.

Katie is survived by her children, Karen (Greg) Schue of Roosevelt, MN, Gary Krueth of Northome, MN, and Kevin Krueth of Marble, MN; grandchildren & great grandchildren, Gwen Waldo and her son, Jay Waldo, both of Kelliher, Tyrel (Melissa) Schue & their 3 children of Mizpah, MN, Jenna Kendrick & her 3 children of Salol, MN, Andera Schue of Roseau, MN, Karla Robida & her 3 children of Williams, MN, Savanna(Hunter) Spencer & their child of Lansing Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Luke Shannon; 2nd husband, Herman Krueth; parents, Arthur and Jennie Hanks; sister, Evelyn; brothers, Russel, Ernie and Milo “Porky” Hanks; special friend, Neil Dietrich; and nephews, Larry Hanks, Johnnie Hanks and Steve Hanks.

