Judy Kay Clow, 76, died October 10th, 2020, with her beloved family at her side. Judy, the eldest of seven children, was born May 10th, 1944, in Lisbon, ND to Howard and Mildred Wheeler. The family lived and raised all seven children on farms near Lisbon and Milnor ND where Judy learned the value of hard work. It was here where Judy learned how to cook and ride a horse! Judy married Gary Sand in 1963 and raised three children, Duane, Susan, and Karen in Fargo until 1973. Judy married Marvin Clow in Lancaster, MN on September 19, 1974. Marvin had two sons (Jeff and Mitch Clow). Judy and Marvin had two children, Michael and Denise, and lived on the family farm in Lancaster until Marvin’s passing in March 2018. Judy was an avid cook and baker. She used her cooking skills to bring family and all welcomed guests together. Judy’s love for cooking and people led her to hold many different jobs throughout her life, mostly centered around cooking or bartending. She was best known by her kids for making lefse, glorified rice, caramels, oyster stew, birthday cakes, and assorted Christmas goodies. Judy and Marvin rode together on horses, motorcycles, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and snowmobiles over the years. They were avid campers and loved to fish, often spending most of their vacations on the lakes and rivers of Minnesota and North Dakota. She loved auctions, flea markets, antique shops, and museums. She loved to travel and has taken her family to many different places around the country. She always had a mug of coffee in her hand and rarely left anywhere without it. Throughout her life, her and Marvin spent a lot of time in their large garden and enjoyed canning and pickling. Throughout her life Judy loved playing cards with her entire family and taught many around her how to play various games. There was never a deck of cards far from the kitchen table, especially with her brothers and sisters. Judy liked to spend the occasional weekend at the casino trying her luck at the slot machines. Judy was preceded in death by Marvin and her parents. She is survived by her loving children, Duane (Holly) Sand Bismarck, Susan (Greg) LaPlant Brewster, MA, Karen (Robert) Riskey Grand Forks, Michael (Sara) Clow Minot, and Denise Clow Minot, her step-sons Jeff (Sandy) Clow, Lancaster, and Mitch (Don) Clow Redondo Beach, CA. And by her brothers and sisters Richard Wheeler, Alvin “Sam” (Paulette) Wheeler, Lester (Judy) Wheeler, Dennis (Rhonda) Wheeler, Jodell (Carole) Wheeler, and Patricia Wheeler. She had 12 grandchildren: Justin, Ryan, Tyler, Tatiana, Allen, Hannah, Kaedyn, Karson, Samuel, Avah, Daniel, Emmalynn, and 3 great grandchildren (Scarlet, Akira, Addison). Funeral services will be held at 2pm at Lancaster Covenant Church on October 15, 2020. Viewing will start at 1:00. Please celebrate with us, but follow CDC guidelines. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Austin Funeral Chapel