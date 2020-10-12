| logout
Linda C. McCourt, 72
A Celebration of Life for Lynda C. McCourt will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Lynda passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 72.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Richard Earl Skinner, 75
October 12, 2020 | No Comments »
Judy Kay Clow, 76
October 12, 2020 | No Comments »
Katherine Elizabeth “Katie” Krueth
October 8, 2020 | No Comments »
Cynthia Louise Welin, 61
October 8, 2020 | No Comments »
Cheryl Ann Reese, 74
October 5, 2020 | No Comments »