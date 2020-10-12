Richard Earl Skinner, 75, of Pembina, North Dakota peacefully passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Richard was born March 19, 1945 to parents, Searl and Adelia (Franklin) Skinner. He lived in Williams and Donaldson, Minnesota. He met the love of his life, Judith Dykhuis and they married December 26, 1964. Together they moved to Charles City, Iowa where Richard went to Midland Linotype School. He printed the newspaper for Grinnell and Ames, Iowa, Blue Earth, Red Lake Falls and Hallock, Minnesota. In 1966 a daughter, Sherry, was born and in 1968 a son, Blake, was born. Richard was manager of North Star Packers, Kennedy, Minnesota, worked at Motor Coach Industries, Pembina and Sand Steel of Grand Forks. In 1976, Richard and his family moved to Pembina where he worked for the Pembina Public School and farmed in Humboldt, Minnesota. He sold biodegradable fertilizer for several companies and then decided to begin his own business, Personalized Ag Products. In 2000 Richard fell ill and had to give up his business after 25 years. In June of 2018, Richard entered Wedgewood Manor in Cavalier, North Dakota. He was very involved in his church and community and was a member of the Evangelical Free Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith; a daughter, Sherry (Larry) Majewski, Lambertville, MI; a son, Blake (Beth) Skinner, Hallock, MN; eight granddaughters; a sister, Stella Gorsuch, Hallock, brother, Dale (Linda) Skinner, Farmington, MN; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Skinner, Ontario, OH and Grace Kadolph, Eldora, IA. Richard was preceded in death by his parenst; in-laws, Henry and Ruby Dykhuis, brothers, Milford, Clifford, Kenneth, Orville, Melvin and Larry; sisters, Marie and Lois; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A public visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a private family funeral to follow. Interment will be in the St. Vincent Cemetery, St. Vincent, Minnesota. Pastor Timothy Sobitz, presiding; Doug Finney, soloist and Betty Irving, pianist. Please follow CDC recommended guidelines. Austin Funeral Chapel