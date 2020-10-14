Richard Foldesi, 68

A Mass of Christian burial for Richard Foldesi will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, Minn. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. Interment will be held at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Greenbush, Minn.

Richard peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020, at the Sanford Hospice Hospital in Fargo, N.D., after over a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Richard was born in Minneapolis, Minn., April 12, 1952. He was raised by loving parents, Andrew and Bertha Foldesi, in Greenbush, Minn., where he learned the lessons of life and hard work on the farm. Richard worked at the Blawat’s as a youth. He married Marianne Agre on October 25, 1975. Throughout their life journey of 45 years, they resided in Bovey, Deer River, Greenbush, Monticello, and Clear Lake, all in Minnesota. They then retired in Warroad, Minn., in 2013.

Richard owned and operated a construction company for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors which involved fishing, hunting and socializing with his many friends throughout his life. He had many adventures. When he retired, he was part of the Springsteel team, where he enjoyed serving people, and laughing and visiting with his numerous friends. We will feel the loss of his earthly presence, but he is now resting at home with the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne; his three beautiful children, Andrea (Brett) Carlson, Kristi Pishko (partner John), and Richie Foldesi (partner Julie), his five beautiful grandchildren, Hannah and Charlie Carlson, Jack and Sam Pishko, and Nicholas Foldesi.

Also surviving him are his sisters, Carol Brouwer and Kathleen Foldesi Murray; his brothers John (Deb) Foldesi and Kevin Foldesi; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike (Sandy) Agre, Steve (Cindy) Agre, Patty (Robert) Truscinski, Pam Agre, and Paul Agre, along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Bertha Foldesi; his brothers-in-laws, Jerry Murray, Jon Agre, and Mark Agre, and many relatives and special people too numerous to name.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Roger Maris Sanford Hospice in Fargo, N.D.