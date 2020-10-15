EGF City Council Authorizes Continuation of Food Donation for Parking Fine Program

The East Grand Forks City Council has approved the continuation of the Police Department’s program that allows the EGFPD to collect food (or cash) donations for the East Grand Forks Food Shelf in place of monetary fines for certain parking violations through the month of December 2020.

The program allows people who receive calendar parking or snow emergency parking tickets to “pay” their fine with a donation of five non-perishable food items which are then given to the EGF Food Shelf. People who receive a parking ticket for one of these violations may also pay their fine and designate that the fine be donated to the food shelf. EGF residents who do not get a parking ticket are also encouraged to make donations to the food shelf. These donations may be dropped off at any time at the EGFPD (520 Demers Avenue).

Thank you for helping make the upcoming holiday season a little bit brighter!