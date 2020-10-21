COVID-19 case confirmed in Tri-County School community member

On an October 20 evening, the Tri-County School learned of a positive COVID-19 case in an individual of its school community. Tri-County decided to not have school for in-person or distance learners from October 21 to October 23 to allow for thorough cleaning and for staff to prepare for its transition to its new learning model— a hybrid learning model.

According to a letter from Tri-County Superintendent Ryan Baron to school parents and guardians, this model will start on Monday, October 26 and run through Friday, November 6. At the end of this scheduled hybrid learning model period, Tri-County will evaluate numbers and any possible connections to its school community.

In the letter from Baron, he listed the exposure date as “today” (October 20) related to this COVID-19 case. The school has worked with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and its Regional Support Team to identify and notify those individuals who may have been in contact with this individual who has COVID-19.

In this letter, it cites the recent “uptick” in positive COVID-19 cases and their connections to the Tri-County School as the reasoning behind Kittson County Public Health, the Regional Support Team and the Decision Committee recommending the switch to the hybrid learning model. As of October 21, Kittson County had 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 6 from the day before and of 16 from October 13.

For more information on the Tri-County School hybrid learning plan, bus routes, and learning groups, visit the Tri-County website (tricounty.k12.mn.us) and click on the “Back to School 2020” tab. In the letter, Baron said the school will pass along more information today (October 21) or Thursday (October 22) through school messenger, but did encourage people to contact the school with any questions.

“Student, staff and family safety is our highest priority,” Baron stated in the letter. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.”