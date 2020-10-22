Greenbush Halloween party scheduled for October 31— drive go-through-style





Even though COVID has definitely thrown a curve ball into the annual Greenbush Community Halloween party, the planning committee has defied defeat and is forging on ahead.

“Changes will be made – it’s going to look a little different, but we still want to celebrate with you … we’re working at making it a fun time!” Bridget Stenberg remarked.

The date and times of the Halloween bash will remain the same – Saturday, October 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., or until all of the treats are gone.

There is a change in the location, however. The party will take place in front of the GMR School, not behind the school as previously planned. Party goers are invited to turn off of highway 11 onto 5th Street South and continue down to Park Avenue which runs parallel to the school. People are invited to stop at each of the tables (stations) placed on the sidewalk at safe distances from one other.

Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle and drive go-through-style from one station to the next. No meals or caramel apples will be offered this year.

For those who love to decorate, how about partaking in this interesting challenge — a prize will be awarded for the Halloween themed best-dressed “set of wheel”! Let your ingenuity run wild … have a great time!!

To see the complete story, including party donation details, read the October 21 issue of The Tribune in print or online.