June Magnusson, 94

June Magnusson slipped away on October 17, 2020 at Life Care Manor at the age of 94 years. June was born in Graceton, Minnesota to Joseph and Monica (Mon) Rebarchek Ganyo. She was united in marriage with Iden James (Jimmy) Magnusson on August 15, 1946 in Roseau, where they made their home. Jimmy became ill in the early 50s and passed away in January 1986. He continued to farm as long as his illness allowed. June worked at the Roseau Post Office for 35 years, retiring in 2002.

June is survived by her sister Beryl Olson, Baudette, MN, children Kathryn Timinskis (Ben Scheel) Zimmerman, MN; Iden Magnusson, Roseau; Michelle Slater (Gary) Roseau; and Joseph Magnusson Hawley, MN (Vicki). She is also survived by grandchildren Bridget, Suzanne Nelson (Evan), Candace Mattson (Louis), Hunter, Ethan, her daughter-in-law, Shannon ; (Don Chapman) great-grandson Dylan James, nieces Susan Thomas, Marcia Hauger and nephew Bill Olson along with many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, daughter Patricia, parents Joseph and Monica Ganyo, grandson Ian James; brother-in-law Arvid Olson of Graceton and special aunt and uncle, Arnold and Tess Monsrud of Roseau.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Messiah Bell Choir or the Lake of the Woods Humane Society.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior; both following MN State Covid-19 Guidelines of social distancing and face coverings. Online guestbook at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com