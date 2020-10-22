Keith Rodney Bisson , 88

Keith Rodney Bisson , age 88, of East Grand Forks, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

He was born June 15, 1932 to Clark and Emma (Kuchynka) Bisson in White Earth, MN. He grew up and attended school in White Earth and Ogema, MN. He joined the army and served in the Korean War until 1953 when he was honorably discharged.

He worked with his dad for a time on the railroad before attending barber school. He barbered in East Grand Forks for twenty-two years, first at the Miller Barber Shop before owning and operating Keith’s Barber Shop. He then went on to become a locksmith, owning and operating Keith’s Lock and Key Shop in East Grand Forks MN. He retired in 1986 selling his business to his son James.

On June 2, 1954 he was married to Doris MaDonna Straus in Euclid, MN. They were married for sixty-six years. They lived in East Grand Forks where they raised their six children.

Keith loved watching all sports and attending the games of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and Doris spent many of their retirement years traveling to Texas in the winters, and summers in EGF and RV camping at Minnesota Lakes.

He is survived by his wife Doris Bisson of East Grand Forks; sons Wayne Bisson of Fargo, James (Jill) Bisson of Grand Forks, Keith D. “Kip” Bisson of Churches Ferry, ND; daughters Carol (Cliff) Moen of Mentor, MN; Lori (Ted) Wald of EGF, and Lynn (Chad) Dullum of Reiles Acres, ND; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother Clayton Bisson of CA; sister Ardette Bisson of Detroit Lakes; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and brother Seldon.

Memorial Service: Will be private, but will be live-streamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s Facebook Page at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020. Those in attendance will be required to follow state mandated regulations regarding face-coverings and social distancing.

Military Honors will be provided by the EGF American Legion Post #157, VFW Post #3817, and the Minnesota National Guard.

Burial: Will be at Resurrection Cemetery at a later time.

