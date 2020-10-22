Lanie Zimney, 29

Lanie Zimney, age 29, of Ogilvie, Mn, passed away on October 8, 2020.

Lanie Jianette Zimney was born on March 3, 1991 in Kansas City, Missouri to David and Nancy (Engle) Korb. She attended Wannaska Elementary School, Malung Grade School, Roseau High School and graduated from Grygla High School in 2009. She then went to the School of Hair for cosmetology. Lanie married Allan Zimney, and the couple raised their family in Ogilvie, MN. She enjoyed dog breeding, selling goldfish, painting, makeup, nails, hair, crafting, singing, home remodeling, and horseback riding.

She was preceded in death by her father David Korb.

Lanie is survived by her husband Allan Zimney, children Ava, Noah, August, and Raydin, mother Nancy Engle of Roseau, sisters Hannah and Angeline of Roseau, brothers Kurtis and Parker of Roseau, as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 3:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Helgeson Funeral Chapel, Roseau, MN. Visitation 11:00am to 1:00pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, Mora, MN, as well as 1 hour prior to services. Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral Home, Mora, MN.