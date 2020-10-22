One dead in Baudette house fire

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at approximately 4:22 p.m., the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire in progress at 314 2nd Street NW within the City of Baudette.

The Baudette Fire Department, Lake of the Woods Ambulance Service and the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene, where they discovered a fire in the lower level of the home. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a deceased individual within the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

No further information is being released at this time.