Major renovation underway at Lake of the Woods Foods in Baudette

As backhoes and earth movers started breaking though sections of concrete at the Lake of the Woods Foods parking lot last week, it marked the beginning of a major project that will, in the end, basically give Baudette and the Lake of the Woods area a brand new grocery store along with added features.

“The plans for this store have been a work in progress ever since we’ve owned it,” said Chuck Lindner.

Lindner is half of the Lindner-Hagen Grocers company that purchased the store back in January 2016.

“We’ll basically be gutting the inside of the store,” Lindner said.

“One of the inspirations for this remodel is a Lund’s Grocery in downtown Minneapolis. They have a very tight location there. I was really impressed with that store and even though it was small, it had a very big store feel.”

From the plans shown to the NLR, that will certainly be the case.

A 1,500 square foot addition, as well as taking 1,500 square feet of the store’s current back room space, the store will add 3,000 square feet to it’s sales floor. Much of that added space will be home to a Caribou Coffee franchise.

The coffee shop will have seating for around 40 people and will be visible to the north as you enter the store through its new two story vestibule on the south-west corner of the store featuring automatic sliding doors opening to the west parking lot as well as to the south gas pumps.

