Darlene K. Amundson, 65, of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on October 19, 2020. Darlene Meader was born August 15, 1955 at Roseau, Minnesota the daughter of William and Betty (Hanson) Meader. Darlene was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Karlstad and attended Karlstad schools. On October 5, 1973 she was united in marriage to Miles Amundson. Darlene worked for various farms including Bogestad Farms before starting a 30 year career in home healthcare. Darlene’s hobbies were family and friends, but mainly her grandchildren, they were her world. She loved knitting, word search, cross stitching and keeping busy. Darlene is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Brian) Anderson, Karlstad; a sister, Janet (John) Larsen, Sudan, MN; a brother, Bill Meader, Karlstad; three grandchildren, Hailley, Kaitin and James Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters, Sharon Anderson and Kathleen Overton; and two brothers, Richard and Randy. Funeral services for Darlene will be scheduled in the spring. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock