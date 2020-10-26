Helen Potrament, 90, of Lancaster, MN passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on Monday October 19, 2020. Helen Lucille Boroski was born May 2, 1930 in St. Joseph Township to Steven and Kathryn (Kuskinski) Boroski. She grew up attending school at South St. Joe School in rural Lancaster, MN. On September 18, 1945 she married the love of her life Lawrence Potrament. Together Lawrence and Helen had one child, Rodney Lawrence Potrament who was born on February 19, 1946. She enjoyed a life a farming, which included milking cows, raising pigs, chickens, sheep, ducks, geese, and horses. She also ran her Super 92 and the 44 Massey Harris, all of which still run today. Helen had many joys in life including visiting with family, taking care of her flowers and plants, hunting, fishing, an trapping anything she could. She also enjoyed cooking many of her famous dishes, if there ever was a holiday or get together she was for sure the one to bring her cabbage rolls. Playing cards was also an enjoyment in Helen’s life. She would never let the little ones win, as she wanted to teach them to never make that mistake again. In telling all of her wonderful stories, Helen always had such colorful language. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Lawrence Potrament and her siblings Anton, Victor, Joe, Paul, Martin, and Anne. She is survived by her son, Rodney (Ann) Potrament, Lancaster, grandchildren, Keith (Karla Gatheridge) Potrament, Deb (Butch) Kraska, Lancaster. Great grandchildren Britta Potrament, Lancaster, Breanna (Cory) Wallenberg, Hallock, Cody Kraska, Lancaster, Kaitlyn Kraska, Lancaster, Casey Kraska, Grand Forks, Marcus Potrament, Grand Forks. Great great grandchildren Winsley and Wade Wallenberg, Hallock. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, rural Lancaster. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN. Austin Funeral Chapel