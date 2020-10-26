Karol Ann Lofgren, 62

Karol Ann Lofgren was born on February 4th, 1958 to Don Morrison, Sr. and Bessie Morrison in Rainy River, Ontario. She grew up in Morson, Ontario and moved to Rainy River in 1979. She met George Kirkrude, Jr. in 1973 and they had their children Anna in 1976, Alana in 1979 and Nathan in 1983. In 1991 Karol moved to Baudette, Minnesota and was united in marriage to Dale Lofgren on June 12th, 1992.

In her spare time, Karol enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, playing bingo and going to the casino as well as thrift shopping with her sisters. She was a devoted wife and you could often times find her sitting and talking with Dale as he did his work. She also loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, often accompanying them on trips to the Black Hills and camping at Waskish campground. She would always make time to go to family gatherings and loved being able to spend time with her siblings and their families. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, she would often comment on how proud she was about their accomplishments. She loved going to extracurricular activities for her grandkids, always being their biggest fan at every event she attended. Karol along with Dale were also devoted dog parents as well, raising Angel, Tippy and Ellie with love and care.

Karol is survived by her husband Dale Lofgren and children Anna Morrison (Shane Irby), Alana (Robby) Rux and Nathan Morrison. She is also survived by her siblings Liz (Wally) Detweiler, Reggie (Louise) Morrison, Donna (Terry) Prince, Robert Morrison, Barb (Ashton) Reardon and Tim Morrison. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dyson Dahl, Justice Dahl, Journey Dahl, Christopher Rux, Keagan Rux, Jasmine Morrison, Zakai Dahl, ElsieRose Dahl, Marek Rux as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Don Morrison, Sr. and Bessie Morrison, brothers Freddie Morrison and Don Morrison, Jr. and her sister Joyce Smith.

Services 2 PM Friday, October 30th at Church of the Living Water, east of Baudette.