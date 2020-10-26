Wayne Keith Hanson, 58

Wayne Keith Hanson passed away on October 22, 2020 in rural Strathcona, MN at the age of 58.

Wayne was born on November 22, 1961 in Karlstad, MN to Sonja (Wahl) and Raymond Hanson. He was confirmed at Grace Evangelical Church in Strathcona, MN. He graduated from Greenbush High School in 1980. He worked at Marvin Windows where he met the love of his life, Dena. Wayne and Dena married on August 31st, 1985 in Grand Rapids, MN.

A couple of years after meeting his love at Marvin’s he moved on to Polaris Industries until 1998. After his tenure at Polaris he was fortunate to work side by side with his dad and brother at Hanson’s Honey, their family business. In the early 2000’s Wayne and Dena purchased a Balsam Wreath Business that they did with their family.

The most important part of his life was being present with his family. Alongside his deep family connections, he also was always close with his animals. Lucy and Oreo had been his fur babies over the last few years and all the other cats and dogs throughout the years have always had a special place in his heart.

But truly, his children and grandchildren were the light of his life. His eyes would sparkle with them around.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed just being outside. Whether it was being in the balsam patch or being proud to be a “bee man”, the outdoors was his playground.

Some of his favorite past times included anything to do with music. From 70’s & 80’s music, to collecting records and cd’s, to playing “song pop” on his phone. He also enjoyed playing card games with his family, collecting comic books, and playing video games.

Wayne was the most selfless, kindest, soft spoken, quirky, loving, and hard-working man that would do anything for anyone.

To tell you the type of man that Wayne was throughout his life, look no further than his quote from his Senior Yearbook: “Wise men say nothing in dangerous times”.

He is survived by his wife, Dena Hanson of Greenbush; children, Janna (Nathan) Lorenson of Grand Forks, ND and Zack (Chelsie) Hanson of Newfolden, MN; grandchildren, Kylyn, Joslyn and Blake; mother, Sonja Hanson of Strathcona, MN; siblings, Kenny Hanson of Strathcona & Anita (Joe) Laurin of Badger, MN; in-laws, Woody and Gail Newland, brother-in-law, Trent (Kathie) Newland; sister-in-law, Robin Washburn (Ben); nieces/nephews, Bailey, Paige, Colter and Grady; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Hanson; and grandparents, Sigrud & Hannah Hanson and Arnold & Gwendolyn Wahl.

A public visitation for Wayne Hanson of Greenbush, MN will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau with a time of sharing at 7:00. It will follow MN State Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing, capacity limits and face coverings. A private intimate funeral service at Grace Evangelical Church will take place later with only immediate family members and those participating within the service and their families; with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona, MN. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com

Special Thank You to Sheila, Robin, Anita, Joe, and so many more for helping us through this difficult time. Also, thank you to Helgeson’s Funeral Chapel & Holter Florists.

It takes a “village” to get us through these difficult times. Thank you all so much for your love and support.