Phyllis Muriel (Setran) Odegaard was born December 11, 1926 in Badger, Minnesota. She was the fourth daughter of Ingvald (I.B.) and Bertina (Broten) Setran. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger. She attended Badger High School and graduated as the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she graduated from the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. On March 1, 1946 she accepted a position at the Citizens State Bank of Roseau and proudly worked there until her retirement in 1992, after 46 years of employment.

On June 19, 1949, Phyllis was united in marriage to Dennis Odegaard. Dennis was the son of Andrew and Annie (Sandstrom) Odegaard of Malung, Minnesota. They were married at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger, Minnesota. Dennis and Phyllis were longtime residents of Roseau where they raised their three children, Muriel, Murray, and Andy. As a family, they enjoyed many vacations traveling the highways across the United States each summer.

The Odegaards were members of Messiah Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed teaching youth groups at Messiah, serving the Jadis 4-H Club and Girl Scouts, and was a member of the Eastern Star, Skating Club, Roseau County Historical Society, and the Rocky Point Association. Phyllis loved sharing a cup of coffee with company. She always had delicious homemade baked goods on hand to share with friends and family.

Dennis and Phyllis loved the outdoors. They enjoyed sharing the great outdoors with family and friends at their hunting cabin south of Swift and lake home at Arnesen’s Rocky Point. Phyllis was an avid sports fan and loved attending sporting events especially hockey games or listening to her favorite teams on the radio.

Phyllis’ greatest pride and joy in life was creating memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved playing card games, baking banana bread for her family, riding the 4-wheelers at the hunting cabin, making potato sausage, lefse, and potato dumplings, kick sledding, singing, playing records, making mints for special occasions, riding her 3-wheel bike, bird watching, whistling, and fishing.

She is survived by her three children, Muriel (Dave) Olin of Thief River Falls, MN; Murray (Joni) Odegaard of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Andy (Kari) Odegaard of Forest Lake, MN; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) Callahan of Minot, ND, Andrea (Scott) Volk of East Grand Forks, MN, Lars (Sarah) Odegaard of Lake Park, MN, Luke (Kara) Odegaard of Lake Elmo, MN, Alec (Jessica) Odegaard of Cape Coral, FL, Brianna Odegaard of Minnetonka, MN, Kyra Odegaard of Fargo, ND, and Noah Odegaard of Los Angeles, CA; and eight beloved great-grandchildren; Nolan Callahan, Brayden Callahan, Jude Volk, Dennis Odegaard, Anna Odegaard, Ethan Odegaard, Natalie Odegaard, and Elly Odegaard. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Lois Markstrom and Sharon Fugleberg, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is preceeded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dennis Odegaard; her parents, and her three sisters; Adeline Lindberg, Irene Swenson, and Daphne Roadfeldt.

Phyllis was an extraordinary, intelligent woman who was ahead of her time. She worked full-time at the Citizen’s State Bank (which was uncommon in the 50s and 60s). She was strong, courageous, and independent. She was jovial whenever our families got together, and she cared deeply for everyone in her life.

Phyllis Odegaard went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2020, at the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN at the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 15 days. In loving memory of a life so beautifully lived, and a heart so deeply loved. While she is no longer by our side, she is forever in our hearts.

Funeral services following MN State Covid Guidelines, will be held 2 PM Sunday, November 1st at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment at Malung Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfunerlahome.com

A special thank you to all the caring staff at Oakcrest Assisted Living in Roseau, MN and the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN for their compassion, love, and care for Phyllis and her family.