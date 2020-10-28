Green Wave football game vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Friday October 30th’s football game between the EGF Green Wave and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns. The decision was made by the after a meeting between the school board and the DGF Health Department where because of recent increases of cases at the middle school and high school it was decided the middle school and high school will move to full distance learning from October 29 to November 6 as a safety precaution.

A letter to the parents of the school district was posted on the DGF web site:

October 28, 2020

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District values the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families. We work throughout the year to promote healthy schools and want to keep you informed of any updates related to COVID-19 as safety is our number one priority.

The District takes routine steps to reduce the spread of illness in our schools and monitor COVID-19 data as it relates to our district and county. Our school nurses closely monitor and track absence rates and analyze the data across the sites for trends each day. Our facilities staff completes frequent cleaning and disinfecting of specific spaces in our schools. The DGF nursing staff works to engage parents and guardians to ensure students who are ill stay home and know how to get well. Additionally, our district nursing staff works closely with district administration, Clay County Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Parents and guardians should work closely with school nurses and office staff about absences due to illness. Student illness details (e.g., fever, cough) help our nursing staff track trends. When reporting an ill student to the office, please let us know if your child has the flu or symptoms of another illness as this helps us monitor illness trends and implement appropriate prevention/follow up steps. If your student is in distance learning, please continue to report these symptoms and diagnoses to the offices as this allows us to track accordingly.

The DGF School Board, District Administrative Team, and DGF Health Department, met yesterday to discuss the current district COVID-19 numbers. The DGF Health Department has seen a recent increase in middle school and high school students, staff, and families reporting to the health office that their student or family member may have been exposed, awaiting COVID-19 test results, or the student or family member has tested positive with COVID-19.

For the safety of students and staff, the district has determined it is best to adjust the learning model for the middle school and high school to move to full distance learning from October 29 to November 6 as a safety precaution. More information will be provided by the building principals today to share details on adjustments to the distance learning model. Please note the elementary sites will stay in their current in-person learning model. We will continue to work with students, parents, staff, and stakeholders as we monitor COVID-19 cases and keep families and staff apprised.

Minnesota Department of Health has shared recommendations with the district and they are as follows:

Individuals should be tested for COVID-19 if they are showing any symptoms.

Testing should not occur until at least 5 to 7 days following exposure to guard against a false negative test result.

If a household has a family member that is being tested, all family members must quarantine until results are received.

If you have any questions, please contact your healthcare provider.

While much attention has been paid to COVID-19, seasonal influenza (flu) and other respiratory viruses are common this time of year. We encourage you to talk to your students about ways to stay healthy. This includes washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are sick.

DGF enrolled students are able to receive packaged meals (both a breakfast and a lunch) when they are not onsite on a given learning day. If interested in receiving meals, please complete one request form per student. Please do not do all your students on one form. Per USDA and the state of Minnesota, there will be no charge to students for meals. To request meals, please review the Food and Nutrition Services website.

The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving and changing. We understand there is uncertainty involved in this situation. We will continue to update families with new information or guidance as it is made available. We encourage you to contact the DGF Health Department (218-477-6988) or Clay County Public Health (218-299-5220 – Jamie or Cheryl) if you have further COVID-19 questions. If you have questions for the district, please feel free to contact me at 218-477-6946 or [email protected]

Sincerely,

Bryan Thygeson, Superintendent