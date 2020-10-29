Flu shots especially important this year, says CDC, local public health

nfluenza (also known as “flu”) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death.

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever to get a flu shot, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“We expect the seasonal flu and COVID-19 to spread at the same time,” said CHI LakeWood Public Health Director Kay Schell.

“We want to avoid illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Getting a flu vaccine is something we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones to help reduce the spread of flu this fall and winter.

“Remember, the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19,” Schell stressed.

“There is an overlap between symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu, common cold or allergies. It may be difficult to distinguish based on symptoms alone. The only definite way to know whether you have COVID-19 or influenza is to be tested by a healthcare provider.”

LakeWood Clinic is providing flu vaccines during clinic hours.

