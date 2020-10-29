Gator Volleyball’s Cassie Dahl reaches 1,000-assist milestone

Gator Head Volleyball Coach Stacy Dahl has celebrated career milestones with multiple Gator volleyball players over the years, always in that coach role. On October 22, she had a chance to celebrate another player’s career milestone, this time not only as a coach, but also as a parent.

Five assists away from 1,000 assists going into the match, sophomore Gator setter Cassie Dahl had recorded four assists to help the Gators to an early 8-2 lead versus the Sacred Heart Eagles, forcing an Eagles timeout. Out of that break, Dahl would set the ball to the outside to teammate Aulona Jasiqi, who would record the kill.

After a brief delayed reaction, Gators players screamed in celebration and joined in a huddle to congratulate Dahl, sporting a large grin on her face. Soon after, Coach Dahl joined the celebration on the court, but near the sideline and gave her daughter Cassie a hug. The Gators would play on and continue to find offensive success en route to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-11) sweep over the Sacred Heart Eagles.

Asked about celebrating that moment with her daughter, Coach Dahl called it unbelievable, but also recognized the team aspect of this milestone.

“I haven’t felt this side of it before, I guess, as a parent. But the assist milestone is so cool because that’s a team award,” Coach Dahl said. “It’s a team milestone because you depend on that pass, you get that set, then the killer puts it away, or your attacker. And so it’s really cool to see everyone celebrate that together because it’s just such a cool team experience, so that’s pretty awesome.”

The limited Gator fans in attendance cheered and held up posters as the achievement was announced. Cassie was also presented with a commemorative volleyball. She finished the night with 32 assists and became the fifth Gator player to reach the 1,000-assist milestone, joining Vanessa (Dvergsten) Thompson (2,264), Shanyce Bishop (1,117), Alyssa Kilen (1,682), and Kjerstie Lieberg (1,311), the latter two in attendance to celebrate the milestone with Cassie.

