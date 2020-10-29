Tri-County School and Superintendent Baron to not enter into contract extension negotiations





At its October 21 regular meeting via Zoom, the Tri-County School Board approved Superintendent Ryan Baron’s request to not enter into contract extension negotiations. His current contract expires on June 30, 2021.

Board member Raeya Hanson thanked Baron.

“I talked to Mr. Baron personally and it seems a little more awkward on a Zoom call, but I want to say thank you for the notice,” Hanson said. “… I guess I’ll just say thank you for your work this year and (I) send wishes for your very best in your future.”

Koland then commented on Baron’s work this year.

“Mr. Baron has done, with this COVID-19 going on, he has kept us very well informed, I believe,” Koland said. “So I’d like to thank him for his hard work on that.”

Board Chairperson Holly Burkel echoed this sentiment.

“I think most of us feel that, Mr. Baron, that you have handled things very well with the COVID (issues),” Burkel said. “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work for you. It’s a lot of work for the teachers.”

