Leave a Comment

A Mass of Christian Burial for LeRoy W. Taus will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush from 5-7PM with a Rosery Service starting at 6:40 PM followed by a 7:00 PM prayer service. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, Interment will take place at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Strathcona, MN.

LeRoy Waldemar Taus

27099 County Road 6 Strathcona, MN. 56759

October 21, 2020 Greenbush Nursing Home

Born June 30, 1926 at home 94 years 3 months and 21 days

William F. Taus Katherina (Kasprick) Taus

He completed the eighth grade.

LeRoy was inducted in the army May 4th 1951 served in Korea as an MP reaching the rank of Police Sergeant. Was transferred to USAR reserve Camp Carson, Colorado on April 11 1953 . During his service he received the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He received his Honorable Discharge on March 5, 1957.

LeRoy met Delores Kalinowski in 1953 and they were married on August 18, 1956 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2016.

LeRoy worked at a young age doing farm work for Schumacher Farms in Drayton. ND. He also worked for Melvin Minski in the potato fields. LeRoy worked construction for Herb Reese Construction of Greenbush along with several other construction companies. He cut lumber in the NorthWest Angle with Eddie Hanson. He also drove semi for Eddie. He worked at Rosco as parts manager for many years. LeRoy worked at the Badger and Greenbush Liquor Stores. He worked for Polaris Industries. He also farmed grain and raised sheep, cattle, pigs, chickens, geese and turkeys during his lifetime. He was a farmer at heart. He enjoyed music, singing, dancing, playing cards and visiting with neighbors, riding his four wheeler checking cows. Checking the progress the Gust boys were making either seeding or harvesting and catch rides in the combines when he could. Was always willing to help friends and neighbors when they called. LeRoy was an avid deer hunter and in later years enjoyed seeing the success of his grandsons and great grandsons getting their first deer.

LeRoy was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Benwood.

LeRoy was a member of the VFW of Roseau.

Survived by his Spouse Delores (Kalinowski), Veronica (Michael) Gerdes of Badger, LeRoy Taus Jr of Roseau, Pamela Erickson of St. Cloud, Elizabeth Foss of Roseau.

Seven Grandchildren, Jeremiah (Stacy) Gerdes of Rollag, Nicholas (Maren) Gerdes of New Ulm, Adam (Krystle) Gerdes of Owatonna, Joni (Steve) Weissenfluh of St. Cloud, Derek Erickson of Crosby, Andrew Foss of Roseau, Pierce (Hannah) Foss of Grand Forks. Ten Great Grandchildren, Derian, Dustin, Addison, Isaac, Evelyn, Lily Gerdes, Ahaleiciah (Dustin Kantor), Haily, Elledy Weissenfluh, Savannah Erickson. He is survived by his sister Leonella Kotta of Grand Forks, Sister in Law Irene Taus of Greenbush and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor, Herman, Raymond, and Wilfred and sisters MaryAnn, Anna, Sylvia, Clara, Gertrude, Elaine.