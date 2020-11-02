Frederick (Curt) Rudd, 85

Private Funeral Service for Frederick (Curt) Rudd of Baudette, MN will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN.

Curt was born on March 4, 1935 in Emo Ontario to Malcolm and Janet (Dalseg) Rudd.

His early life was spent in Baudette and he attended grade school and high school at Lake of the Woods School. In 1956 he married Marilyn in Omaha, Nebraska. Curt and Marilyn had two sons, Ron, and Scott. Curt served in the Air Force as a radar technician, he was stationed in Nebraska, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Hawaii, Wisconsin and in 1972 retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant moving his family to Baudette, Minnesota. Curt then worked at Rowell (Reid Rowell) Pharmaceutical company from 1973 and retired in 1993. Curt also served on the Baudette City Council in the mid 90’s. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, wood working. and following his grandchildren in their sport activities.

Curt passed away on October 25, 2020 at LakeWood Care Center surrounded by his family.

Curt was preceded in death by His wife Marilyn, his parents, stepmother Kaye Rudd and Sister Elaine Johnson.

He is survived by his, two sons Ron (Janet) of Baudette, Minnesota, and Scott of Hudson Wisconsin. Grandchildren Corey (Sarah) Rudd of Eden Prairie, Danielle (Travis) Dewitt of Baudette, and Angela Rudd of Hudson Wisconsin. Great grandchildren Hudson, Henrik, Bettie Rudd, and Myla DeWitt. Sister Virginia (Rolly) Olson of Cameron Wisconsin and Leigh (Dian)Rudd of Helena Montana.