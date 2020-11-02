Gladys G. Pearson, 103

Gladys G. Pearson (Olson) passed away October 15, 2020 in West Allis, WI. She was 103 years young. She was born in Karlstad, MN, December 4, 1916 to Earnest Olson and Helena Nordin. She was married to Edgar R. Pearson and they had one son, Eric “Butch” Pearson. Surviving is son and daughter-in-law, Eric “Butch” and Althea Pearson; granddaughter, Erica Rauls (Brian) and grandson, Nick Pearson (Anne); brother-in-law, Marvin Pearson (Lone); great-grand children, Claire and Scarlett Rauls, Gabbi, Gwen and Otto Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edgar; one brother, Wally Olson and sister, Dorothy Kolund. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.