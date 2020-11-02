Haunted Heritage Village 2020 By Editor | November 2, 2020 | 0 This video is from the 2020 Haunted Heritage Village event that took place on Oct. 30th. It was filmed, edited, and narrated by William Holweger, who is known for his video productions and photography of events in EGF. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Write an essay, win a horse October 30, 2020 | No Comments » GMR ninth to twelfth grade students to transition to distance learning, November 2-13 October 29, 2020 | No Comments » Flu shots especially important this year, says CDC, local public health October 29, 2020 | No Comments » Tri-County School and Superintendent Baron to not enter into contract extension negotiations October 29, 2020 | No Comments » Gator Volleyball’s Cassie Dahl reaches 1,000-assist milestone October 29, 2020 | No Comments »